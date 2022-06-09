.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE National Stability Project yesterday congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the ruling party ahead of 2023 Presidential poll.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, the group said that the victorious emergence of Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the progressive party is well deserved victory at a keenly contested presidential primary.

According to Senator Musa who doubles as the Senate Services Committee Chairman, the group urged the APC flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leverage on his mandate as the APC flag-bearer to stabilise the progressives project.

The group while calling on all aspirants to come together for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in the 2023 presidential election, said, “Congratulations to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the APC Presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“It is a keenly electoral victory follows a highly-charged contest, which as expected to produce one winner. We sincerely believe that all aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our great party at the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election.

“We appeal to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leverage on his victorious emergence as the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to stabilise the progressives project and bring everyone together as one big family for progressives victories.”