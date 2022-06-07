By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has reacted angrily over the prophecy by a renowned Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, that Fulani herdsmen with tribal marks would invade Anambra Government House and that he saw the governor running out in pool of blood.

The popular priest, who was addressing his congregation in a viral video, said there is need to pray for the state and the governor and for the governor to also pray for himself.

In a strongly worded response, Soludo, who is a practicing Catholic said although the priest has the monopoly of power of the pulpit, such a monopoly demanded a responsibility on the part of the cleric to exercise caution and maturity in the use of such power.

Soludo said: “As an orthodox Catholic, I was brought up not to join issues with any man of God. I have been in the public arena for two decades and I appreciate comments and criticisms from the citizens, including the men of God.

“I welcome your comments, advice and even criticisms as such help us to do better because we are certainly not perfect.

“I am writing you, in the exercise of my duty (as a member of your Laity) to also advise you—- but not publicly on the pulpit as you chose to do.

“On your prophecy, you are certainly entitled to claim that you “saw” anything, and to call for prayers. I need all the prayers in the world and I believe that thousands of people of goodwill are praying for us and for Anambra.

“I am convinced that the God I worship who has sent me on this mission will lead us to finish it to His glory! My life is in His hands and He already knows how many more days or years He has for me.

“No man has a say regarding His plan for my life. I don’t believe these political or phantom “prophecies” designed to play to the gallery. That’s not my upbringing and faith as a Catholic. You have my contact and assuming that anything was “revealed” to you as a threat to my life, do you really believe that the best way to communicate it is on your pulpit?

“By the way, God didn’t “reveal” to you the attack by unknown gun men on me last year at a rally, killing three policemen; nor has He “revealed” to you any of the dozens of the attacks on innocent people this year so that the people may take caution or pray.

” Funny enough, these “pulpit prophecies” are always about high public officials. I have lived my life to this age without needing or relying on “prophecies”, and it is too late now to change. My prayer is simply: “Let your will be done”. So please, if you have further “revelations” just pray about them or keep them to yourself. I don’t want to know because the God in heaven that I serve is totally in charge of my life!”

On the priest’s adverse comment on insecurity in the state, the governor said the man of God failed to acknowledge the humongous efforts being made to confront the monster.

According to him, when no governorship candidate could campaign freely in the entire south senatorial zone before last year’s election with the zone totally taken over by unknown gunmen, no one heard Ebube Muonso’s voice.

He added: “I was almost a victim. No one heard your voice. In my inaugural address I devoted paragraphs to address the issue. And Ndi Anambra from all over the world are calling in solidarity and offering support.

“I wish God will also “reveal” to you the identity of the criminals so that we take them out. I know that you are a man of God and I deeply respect all of God’s anointed, but making incendiary and wild claims about security under the cover of the pulpit should be moderated.

“Father, I expect you to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. We admire you and the thousands of your followers deserve leadership and direction.

“Matters of security should not be part of the drama! We expect you to encourage your supporters to report criminals and to be part of the solution. Or, if you don’t know the full ramifications of the security challenge, to call or request to be briefed.

“The society and the Church are facing existential threats and this is not the time for theatrics with the matter of security.

“I have been in office for two months. Yes, two months father, and you expect Anambra to have been “Dubai-rized” according to you. Doesn’t it sound funny? If I may ask, what was the motive of the entire drama ? Let me assure you father that the God who sent me at this time knows why and He will perfect all things. We are determined and focused and despite the humongous challenges we met, Anambra will win! I have God’s promise on this”.