Socialander, a digital marketing agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, has announced the commencement of applications for its digital marketing internship programme.

Over the past 3 years, Socialander has established itself as one of the leading digital agencies in Nigeria, helping businesses achieve growth goals through digital services like SEO, social media management, digital sales, web design, and more.

Speaking at the unveiling of the programme, the agency’s CEO, Bella Victor, said the programme is the agency’s way of showing its commitment to the growth of young Africans, which will, in turn, lead to the sustainable development of the continent.

He said, “This is a way of empowering young Africans with the right digital skills to ensure they are not left behind as the world becomes more digital.”

“The Socialander Digital internship programme will also serve as a means of providing young Africans with employment opportunities, thus cutting down on the unemployment rate on the continent,” Bella Victor added.

The programme will run for a duration of 6 months and is aimed at providing participants with an environment to gain the basic knowledge of digital marketing to enable them to build a sustainable career in the industry by giving them access to the various departments.

The programme will expose participants to various aspects of digital marketing, such as content writing, web development, graphics, UI/UX design, social media management, sales in digital marketing, etc.

Participants will be provided with certificates upon successful completion of the programme, a chance to work with different digital marketing teams, a full-time job opportunity after successful completion, and the opportunity to practice real-time digital marketing.

Interested applicants can visit here: https://socialander.com/internship to apply. Application for the programme closes on July 10th, 2022. And only qualified applicants will be contacted.