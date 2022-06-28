By Chinonso Alozie

Economic activities in Owerri, Imo state, we’re grounded on Tuesday in obedience to the order of sit-at-home issued by the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.

Vanguard observed in the streets of Owerri, visited that the streets were empty.

Some of the residents who spoke said it was because the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was to appear in court in Abuja. They also added that they were afraid of being attacked by the enforcers of the order should they attempt to come out.

To this extent, economic activities came to a halt and only a few vehicular movements were seen in some parts of the state capital.

Mostly hit by the sit-at-home were the streets of Wethedral, Tetlow, Akwakuma, Amakohia, Orji axis and Mbaise roads.

Also affected were the roads of Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Aba and Owerri-Onitsha roads among others.

At the time of filing this report, Supermarkets, shops including the Relief and Eke-ukwu markets in Owerri all were shut down because of the sit-at-home.

The transportation companies, fuel stations, banks as well as timber markets were all affected by the order of the sit-at-home of the IPOB.