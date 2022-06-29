Serena Williams

By Emmanuel Okogba

Serena Williams is not sure if she will feature at Wimbledon again after debutant, Harmony Tan sent her out of the competition in the first round on Tuesday.

Williams came back into the game to win the second set after dropping the first set, but failed to capitalize on her early lead in the third and final set, losing in a tie-break game to Tan.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner lost 7-5 1-6 7-6 (10-7) to Tan in a match that lasted over three hours as she returned to SW19 after a year out with injury.

“That’s a question I can’t answer. I don’t know. Who knows where I’ll pop up?” Williams said when asked if this was her last appearance at Wimbledon.

“I gave all I could do. Maybe tomorrow I could have given more. Maybe a week ago I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be OK with that.”

Serena Williams received a standing ovation from the #Wimbledon crowd as she left the court 👏 pic.twitter.com/h75gwxWEPv — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2022

Williams is chasing Maria Court’s record of 24 Majors single titles and said she hopes to pick up the pieces from Wimbledon when the US Open begins in August.

“When you’re at home, especially in New York and that being the place I first won a Grand Slam, it is always special,” she said.

“There’s always motivation to get better and play at home.

“It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because when you’re so close – any other opponent would have suited my game better – I definitely think it’s like, OK Serena, you can do it if you want.”

Serena Williams has won at Wimbledon on seven occasions.