.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Emegha, Monday debunked the rumour making round in some quarters that Governor David Umahi’s name was not listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South zone of the State.

Emegha who was not impressed with the level of negative publicity emanating from such development, stressed that “it was a minor error from the INEC side, and it has been corrected.”

He emphasized that Governor Umahi did emerge as the Party’s candidate for Ebonyi South zone through substitution by a re-conducted APC Senatorial district election, that took place in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State.

According to him:”I went there, it was a minor error from the INEC side and it has been corrected. There was nothing like, the Governor’s name did not come. It wasn’t coming from the party, the necessary things were done. The stepping down of the two candidates that contested for that senatorial elections was there with the party and INEC.

“INEC was invited for the re-conduction because there was enough time for the party to re-conduct another primary election that will usher in another person.

“And the time was actually met. The re-conduction of the election was done, the video clips are there, all the necessary security agencies and the ministries that were supposed to be there, were there on the day of the re-conduction of the senatorial primaries of APC in Ebonyi south.

“And then, a panel was set up at the National Secretariat, Abuja and they arrived. We took them to Afikpo which is the venue for such conduct. They did all the necessary things, the delegates that were supposed to participate in the primaries, were all there.

“Mind you, the particular column was blank, so there wasn’t any issue. If you like, they can still forward list of the states that had issues and the possible substitution they made; because the National office of the party can not afford to leave any particular space vacant.

“Anybody carrying any news, is carrying it on their own. I went to Abuja. I called them and asked them why I’m seeing and hearing such stories on social media, they traced it and saw where it was coming from and it was immediately corrected.

Speaking on the reason for the re-conduction of senatorial primaries of Ebonyi south, Emegha said: “Austin Umahi pulled out to concentrate on his business.

“It is not a substitution, it was a re-conduction of primaries, he said it will tie his business down”