.

***Frowns at increasing gas emission

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has begun the process that would help in mitigating against what it described as Climate Change in Nigeria .

The action of the Senate is through its Committee on Ecology and Climate Change because of the disturbing high rate of gas emission in the country with attendant adversed effect on Climate .

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja on planned mitigation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Lawal Hassan Anka, APC, Zamfara West who noted that a National Green Summit will soon hold for way out of the imminent environmental disaster, stressed that Nigeria is a high net gas emitter and has consistently ranked among the 10th highest gas emitting countries in the world .

Anka said, ” We are currently the seventh largest gas flaring Nation in the world , this combined with other emission sources like oil spillage and non – oil sector , notably agriculture, transportation and power sector.

“Cumulatively, the country has witnessed the lake Chad basin rapidly drying up and the entire country has also been assailed by climate – induced conflicts leading to high human casualties and unquantifiable material losses.”

The Senator who noted that it was as a result of this development that National Green Summit has been put together for stakeholders to brainstorm on the way forward.

He added that the theme of the summit is ” Collective Action for Gas Emission Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation in Nigeria “.