Seme Customs handover illicit medicaments

Recovers N1.4b revenue receipt

By Eguono Odjegba

Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted a total of 139 cartons of expired soft drinks.

The Command also stated that it intercepted a total of 325,950 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise locally known as petrol, estimated at over ten (10) tankers of 33,000litres each.

The Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Jibo, during a press conference, said aside from the 139 cartons of expired soft drinks intercepted, it also impounded some consignments of illicit and restricted medicaments.

Speaking on the war against the smuggling of petroleum products, with respect to a recent offensive by his officers and men, Jibo said, “The continuous surveillance of the beaches and creeks by our men, has yet recorded another huge interception of one thousand, six hundred (1,600) Jerry cans of petroleum product of 30 litres each.

“The arrest was made at the late hours of Tuesday, 7 June 2022 along Seme- Badagry waterways.”

Jibo listed the illicit drugs to include

100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilograms, 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules; with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of one Billion, Four Hundred and Eighty-One Million, One Hundred and Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy One Naira (N1, 481,107,671.00) only.

He explained that seized petrol alone, intercepted along the Badagry and Seme creeks has DPV of N65.6million.

He said other items seized are 86 pieces of Apetamin syrup; 302 prices of Dynewell Syrup; 50 pieces of Baba Yellow Syrup; three sachets of Rofhymol, 32 bottles of Cough Syrup; 99 cartons of fearless Energy Drinks, and 139 cartons of Soft Drinks with a DPV of N1.48billion.

The Customs Area boss disclosed that two suspects were arrested in connection to some of the seizures, even as he said that the seized petroleum products would be auctioned in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) relating to seized perishable items.

While handing over the offensive medicaments, he said the Service will not relent in looking out for the wellbeing of Nigerians by taking steps to block the smuggling of harmful and unauthorized medicines.

