Some cyber security experts, on Tuesday, called for constant awareness and sensitisation of individuals and organisations to help protect their data.

The experts made the call at an awareness session organised by Infodata Professional Services in collaboration with Forcepoint on the theme; ‘Data and Human Factor -The One Security Solution’ in Lagos.

Mr Mohammed El Shenawy, Senior Manager, Sales Engineering, Forcepoint said that regularly creating awareness about the new technologies and the basic protection from Internet risk was very important.

El Shenawy said: “Today’s awareness on cyber security is for professionals that needed to protect people’s data.

“For people to take credit they need awareness and that is why we are here to talk about technology use to protect people from getting any data breach or exposure when this data is going into the Internet.

“This event is to create awareness for the professionals who are working in the industry and really on the need to listen to new technologies, new solutions that can help do the mission of protecting their data.

“However, it is our responsibility to be careful of how we are dealing with this technology. So creating awareness from time to time about this technology and how we can do basic protection from the Internet risk is very important.”

According to him, Forcepoint’s focus is dealing with people when they are interacting with their data.

Eishenawy said that Forcepoint put the human in the centre of its attention to protect their data and their interaction with the Internet.

In his presentation, the Managing Director of Infodata Professional Services, Chuks Ulu Udensi noted that current data has shown that there is an increasing proliferation of targeted cyber-attacks in the financial services sector ranging from insider threats to typical ransom ware, phishing, web application and vulnerability exploitation attacks, denial of service (DoS) attacks and attack campaigns of the nation-state and state-sponsored threat actors.

He noted that: “These challenges especially in this ever-evolving hybrid distributed work-life environment requires a consolidated diversified approach to securing the enterprise in the modern world.”

In this light, Chuks Ulu Udensi explained that, “Infodata in collaboration with Forcepoint was happy to launch the Forcepoint One Solution Platform which brings to the market a unified platform approach to protecting hybrid workforce and the information they access on the web, via the cloud and in private applications while ensuring end-user experience and team collaboration is seamless especially in the financial services sector.”

With a highly motivated, experienced and qualified team spread across the globe, Infodata is poised to deliver the highest level of security services and solutions to our customers.

Eze Osiago, Regional Solution manager, Sub Sahara Africa Infodata Professional Services said it had partnered with Forcepoint to sensitize prospective and current customers about the growing trend in technology.

Osiago said that most businesses had migrated to Cloud due to huge cost of maintenance of server infrastructure and as such have data in the Cloud that needs securing and coordination.

He said that staying in the cloud means that your data are no longer within the confines of your power.

According to him, “we want to help the customers in Cloud adoption to secure their data consolidate them and give it a single view.”

Isiago said that as much as businesses were excited to go to the Cloud, Infodata was saddled with the responsibility to secure their data.

According to him, we are concerned about helping people to work without any issues with the barest minimum risk.

He emphasised the need for organisations to organise sensitisation for staff because it gives an insight to know that the cyber world is filled with threat and know when on click links or not.

In the same vein, Chika Udensi, Regional Sales Manager, Infodata Professional Services said that “as we all know technology is evolving and Infodata and Forcepoint have decided to come together to give end users topnotch security platform.”

Udensi said that the security platform is where they can be able to carry on with their businesses without losing data within or outside their organisation.

Mr Abumere Igboa, Chief Information Security Officer of StanbicIBTC said that the event had helped to create more awareness on how to keep safe online and protect the systems made available to customers to carry out financial transactions.

Abumeri said that as an institution, “threat that targets our financial institutions and customers are constantly monitored.”

He said that the institutions constantly take a look at the potential vulnerable points that customers might fall victims to and then be exploited.

According to him, the solution to threat is not a one-off approach, so constant look at multiple ways that can help to improve the level of confidence of customers was key.”

He expressed his appreciation to the organizers — Infodata and Forcepoint — for keeping them up date.

