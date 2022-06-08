By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Voting in the ongoing Presidential primary election of the Social Democratic Party, SDP ended a few minutes ago as accredited delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT cast their votes to elect the party’s standard flag bearer in the 2023 general elections.

The two-horse race pitches Lagos businessman, Adewole Adebayo against Kadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, both of whom stormed the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the convention with their army of supporters.

The exercise is being closely monitored by a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by national commissioner, publicity and voter education, Barr. Festus Okoye alongside party officials including national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, national secretary, Olu Agunloye amongst others.