Leading provider of technical, sales and after-sales services for manufacturing companies, SBA Group, last week officially unveiled its new office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The organization has been in operation since 1998 when it first established presence in West Africa. Since then, it has successfully secured multiple partnerships and opened additional offices across West Africa, East Africa, and Central Africa.

The office launch, hosted by Yomi Owope, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, is part of the group’s strategic decision to enhance the effectiveness and impact of its operations, while facilitating the growing activities in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

The grand opening commenced with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Claude Bosson, Chairman, SBA Group and George Sakalis, Managing Director, SBA Group.

This was followed by a tour of all four floors of the building leading to a rooftop, where guests were entertained to mark the significant milestone. There were special performances by Award Winning Nigerian Guitarist, Femi Leye, 12-year-old Nigerian Saxophonist prodigy, Temilayo Abodunrin and South African singer, Noel Mio.

Mr. Sakalis in his welcome address affirmed the group’s commitment to being “the best at delivering value”. “The mission has been the same for the last 24 years. In the coming years, SBA Group is looking forward to taking great new steps and thinking ahead to a future of achievement and success, with a training facility within the structure, designed to train employees, customers and machine operators.”

Continuing he said “SBA Group will continue to work closely with a broad range of partners in the widest possible range of sectors and areas. Its world-class services and provision of quality infrastructure are a reflection of the group’s concerted commitments not only to the future growth of its establishment but more importantly, for the future development of Nigeria.”

The new head office will become an integral part of SBA’s devotion to pioneer more innovative ideas in West Africa. With extensive facilities for partnerships and collaboration efforts with local and international clients, the management says the building will be a landmark for catalyzing intellectual productivity. Given SBA’s track record, this project will also further enhance the momentum towards becoming a highly reputable brand.