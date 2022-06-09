By Ephraim Oseji

Following his unrelented and consistent contributions to the socio-economic development of Oyo State in particular and South West in general, Chief Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of Ilaji Resort, has been honoured with the South-West Advancement Award.

The award ceremony held in Lagos saw Sanusi being honoured with the Most Outstanding Business Personality of the year 2022, award.

Others honoured at ceremony include Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel; Mr Femi Otedola, and former first lady of Benue State, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, among many others.

The leadership award was designed to showcase, appreciate and motivate the average Yoruba person whose ideas, works and activities have helped in the growth and development of people of the South-West region who have distinguish themselves in their various endeavours.

Reacting, Ilaji Resort boss expressed his appreciation to the organizers for finding him worthy of the honour. “I am grateful for the recognition I have received for my little contributions to the development of our region, South-West, through the establishment of Ilaji Resort. Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received.

“As an entrepreneur, I have faced several challenges just like everyone who wants to become somebody in life, but by the grace and mercy of God each one of them has only strengthened me to become the person I am today. I want to use this opportunity to advise our youths to set goals for themselves and keep their eyes on them until they are achieved. I also promise to only get better at my work so that you can see me here for a more such awards, Sanusi, represented at the event by the Chief Operating Officer, Ilaji Resort”, stated.