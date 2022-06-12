Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Sunday, said that addressing the current security challenges in the country must be seen as a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

Oyetola, who noted that providing security was a major duty of government, said it also required the support of citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security architecture could be improved.

The governor said this during the turbaning of Mallam Ayuba Lugu, as the new Seriki of Hausa Community in lbokun town, Obokun Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said that continuous weaponisation of religion, ethnicity and promotion of cultural differences must stop, for the country to remain peaceful and united.

He harped on the need for social cohesion through dialogue, justice and equity to sustain peaceful co-existence among people living in the country.

The governor said that for peace and unity to be attained among the populace, Nigerians must see themselves as one before any other considerations.

Oyetola, however, said his administration was always aware of the primary of security and social stability as the fundamental purpose for which the government was instituted.

The governor also urged Nigerians to join in efforts to fix the nation, so as to make the country conducive for the coming generation.

He said such was also part of his administration’s development strategy, which every serious government must make a top agenda in the policy system

Oyetola also warned residents, especially non-indigenes, against the shielding of criminals, insisting that suspicious movement must be reported to appropriate quarters in the interest of continued peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said: “My administration will continue to provide adequate security for all the residents of the state.

“But you must also support government by not harbouring criminals. Always report cases of breakdown of law to the appropriate authority on time.”

Also, the Baabokun of Ibokun, Oba Festus Awogboro, in his remarks, promised to sustain peaceful co-existence among indigenes and non-Indigenes in his domain.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Suaib Gomina, who is the Seriki Hausa Community in Osun, commended the governor for providing enabling environment for peaceful co-existence among the indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

Gomina also said that members of the Hausa Community in the state would massively support Oyetola’s re-election in the July 16 governorship election.

According to him, the governor deserved to be re-elected due to his excellent performances in the last three and half years in the state.

In his response, Lugu appreciated the people of Ibokun and the traditional leaders for the privilege to serve in the capacity and promised to work for the progress of the town as well as that of the Hausa Community.