Roxbury Homes has introduced a series of measures to support customers and prospective homeowners across Nigeria.

Effective immediately, property owners can avail flexible payment plans and benefit from various payment schemes. In addition, the real estate company has partnered with mortgage banks to facilitate home ownership with extended payment plans.

Speaking about the initiative, the CEO of Roxbury Homes, Mrs. Amanda Udechukwu said, “We are moving through a challenging phase in the country. Asides from the current rate of alarming housing deficit in the country, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 16.82% in April 2022, which is the highest in 8 months. And that is why Roxbury Homes is taking decisive actions to limit the impact on our customers and prospective homeowners.

“We want to make the home ownership journey easy and create a larger room for inclusion. Our flexible payment plan structure is aimed at offering customers added flexibility and a result of feedback from prospective buyers for ease in payment terms,” Mrs. Udechukwu explained.

“The demand for our latest project, Silvercreek, has been very encouraging and the flexible payment plans are expected to make the buying process even more seamless. The solution to the housing deficit in Nigeria is not in placing emphasis on low-cost housing but in providing quality houses that can stand the test of time. Such houses should be within the purchasing power of Nigerians through flexible payment plans.

“At Roxbury Homes, quality is our mantra. The location, features of our estate, the quality of the construction materials, and so on is a major selling point and makes it a golden investment opportunity for investors to maximise.”

Shedding more light on the initiative, the company’s Head of Operations, Mr. Bolaji Lawal noted that the company has structured a mortgage plan that allows customers to spread their payments for up to 30 years.

Mr. Lawal said, “At Roxbury Homes, we understand the advantages of structured payment options, and we have developed flexible payment plans and a mortgage plan that will make the ownership of your dream property a reality and stress-free.

“You can leverage our flexible payment plans by choosing your preferred payment plan and ensure to complete your payment within your chosen payment period. With this easy way, you won’t have to tie down a lot of your cash before you acquire your desired property.”

Roxbury Homes is a reputable real estate company that operates on the core values of integrity, innovation, and trust. They are the developers of Roxbury leisure homes phase 1 and 2 at Ikota VGC, and Silver Creek, Lekki. They are currently developing housing projects in several parts of the state, including Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City, Orchid Road, and more.

The company is built on the foundation of trust and commitment to clients in delivering the highest standard of quality and affordable homes in Nigeria.