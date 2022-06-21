As he resumes at new office aftermath defection

Says he remains committed to his official duty

By Adeola Badru

The embattled deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has resumed at his new office which was recently moved to the state’s ministry of Environment.

Olaniyan, while speaking with newsmen at his new work space, said his resumption was in compliance with the directive of the constituted authority.

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, had some weeks ago, ordered the relocation of the number two citizen to the Ministry of Environment, thereby serving him letter to that regard.

Olaniyan, who noted that obedience had always been his virtue, said he was comfortable with every decision made by the state government regarding his office relocation.

According to him: “I have had the opportunity to work with this government for 28 years. Go and ask about me from those who know me. I have never been served a query for disobedience. So why should this be an exception?”

The deputy governor, who noted that he still remains committed to his office, noted that nothing would deter him from carrying out his official duties as the deputy governor of the state.

Olaniyan said he did not share the same thought with those who believed that he is being witch-hunted by the sitting governor because of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard recall there had been several controversies linked to the deputy governor since his defection APC from PDP

It would be recalled that last week, the deputy governor received a petition from members of the state’s House of Assembly, accusing him of several misconducts, which may be tantamount to his impeachment after a final legal impeachment process.

