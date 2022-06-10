By Theodore Opara

DETERMINED to gives its customers the best of service in Nigera, foremost automobile dealer and sole representative of the Renault brand in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, is offering free service vouchers to customers who pick their new Renault from the company.

Making the announcement at the recently concluded Lagos Motor Fair, the General Manager, Renault Sales, Coscharis Motors, Sola Adigun said “We want to use the opportunity of our presence at this motor fair to announce to our customers and prospects that we will be offering a free service voucher worth N150, 000.00 for every Renault vehicle purchased from Coscharis Motors at this motor fair and afterwards.”

Adigun stated that the free service voucher is one of the giveaways which Renault customers stand to gain from buying Renault vehicles from Coscharis Motors Plc. However, the free service voucher offer promo extends beyond the just concluded motor fair to all Coscharis showrooms across the country. It runs until July 30 this year. Also still available for customers to have an easy access to purchase any of their preferred Renault vehicles is the finance scheme from the sister company, Coscharis Mobility that provides payment spread over a period of time after 30 percent initial deposit of the principal value.

