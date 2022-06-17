By Willie Samson

COSCHARIS Motors, representatives of Renault brand of automobile is bringing succour to Renault owners in the country. In addition to the recent free service introduced at the just concluded Lagos Motor show, Coscharis is also offering trade-in to customers who of any Renault model in Nigeria. Coscharis General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Abiona Babarinde said that this is part of their strategy to further build brand confident on the customers.

He said that the French brand has come to stay in Nigeria given its quality and pedigree in the automobile world and that Coscharis is leaving no stone unturned in establishing the Renault brand in the country. According to him, “Currently, we are assembling two variants of the Renault brand locally, at our assembly plant in Awoyaya, Lagos namely Logan and Duster. Clearly, we have the capacity to add more variants to our local assembly line and hope that the time will soon come when the infrastructural deficit in the country will improve to give conducive business environment to investors like Coscharis that still believe in our nation Nigeria. Then we shall gladly increase the number of locally assembled variants and probably assemble all the variants that we market in the country. More importantly for us is that this gives us the opportunity to deliver value to the bigger economy in terms of job employment amongst other economic advantages with the sustenance and expansion of the local assemblies across the country”.

Renault was one of the brands which put up an outstanding presence at the recently concluded Lagos Motor Fair. Five variants of the brand were put on display for visitors at the fair, including Logan and Duster, which are both assembled in Nigeria. Others are Koleos, Oroch and Kwid respectively.

The Koleos: The Koleos is designed with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves. Behind its chic urban styling, koleos has the DNA of a true 4×4. The All Mode 4×4-i technology allows you to select the transmission mode that your vehicle will need to be equally at home on dirt, mud or sand as it is on tarmac. Koleos comes with a range of driver assistance technologies including active emergency braking, blind spot detection system, easy trunk access and R-Link 2 media system.

Duster: Customers can choose from 1.6-Litre to 2.0Litre engine but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road. The interior of the All-new Duster reflects its generous, adventure-seeking nature. The spacious cabin is bright and reassuring. The driver and passenger seats provide plenty of support to ensure your comfort wherever you go. The upholstery features a high-quality finish, as does the dashboard, where particular emphasis was placed on ergonomic design.

Simple and intuitive, the multimedia system Media Nav with touching screen allows you to navigate through all the different functionalities: navigation, phone, radio, Aux/USB ports and Bluetooth® connection to listen to your favorite music.