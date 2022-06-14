By Prisca Sam-Duru

Crafters and artisans from across Lagos will enjoy the opportunity to exhibit their hand-made craft at Quintessence Gallery, Lagos as it presents its maiden Annual Quintessence Summer Arts & Craft Fair.

Billed to take place between June 11 and 12, 2022 at its iconic Parkview Estate, Ikoyi outlet, the creatives will be showcasing diverse fine craft ranging from clay, jewelry, leather, to wood, glass, painting and more.

The fair features a total of 16 Lagos-based crafters and artisans, displaying their exquisite handcrafted products. There will also be a farmers’ market selling organic and locally farmed fruit and vegetables.

The event which is sponsored by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will channel some proceeds into community projects within the arts. While it promises to be a fun-filled weekend for everyone, the big goal according to the organisers, is Fighting For Youth Employment / Empowerment in Lagos, Nigeria.

Through Quintessence’s robust calendar of year-round programmes and events, the art hub impacts current and future generations of arts and craft artists and collectors.

Speaking ahead of the fair, Managing Director, Quintessence Nig Ltd, Jude Oni-Okpaku said: “Quintessence Arts & Craft Fair aims to be the premier outdoor event for crafters and artisans to showcase and sell their work in an intimate and personal setting,” adding that “Crafters will connect with the community by demonstrating their craft knowledge and processes.”

“Bring your family and friends for the weekend, stroll through the 16 crafters and smell the scents of the products and food and listen to wonderful music. Sit a spell and enjoy moi-moi or a sandwich; while you rest. You can listen to the wonderful music on show. Top that all off with homemade ice cream! “Quintessence is always working to deliver on its mission statement, which is to inspire our community through portraying, promoting and advocating for African arts, crafts and culture, while providing the most compelling shopping experience imaginable – we believe this craft fair is one of the ways to do this.

“The fair will provide the opportunity for individuals to use our platform in order to sell handmade products and connect with our customers. We believe this will encourage more people, especially idle youths of which there are 30 million unemployed in the country, to look into the creative and artistic sector for socio-economic development.”

Over the years, Quintessence has established a reputation as a notable leading department store for exclusive African arts and crafts. Since 1975, Quintessence has been offering the world of visual arts its platform to express and profit from their creativity. The art and culture hub boasts of1975, Quintessence kene and akwete; fabrics from Nigeria and beyond) books, and furnishing.