July ushers in the Second half of the year with unlimited thought provoking and fascinating titles that would leave you at the edge of your seats.

Resident Evil, The Gray Man, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Prophetess, The Ghost and the Tout too, My Village People and much more are Coming To Netflix This July.

Not forgetting Local titles already streaming on the service – Blood Sisters, Man Of God, Ayinla, Dazzling Mirage and much more.

The Second half of the year comes with unlimited thought provoking and fascinating titles which are a mix of Action, Drama, Comedy and Adventure.

These titles are bound to take your streaming experience to a whole new level in this month of July, starting from Resident Evil where years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse.

Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected to The Gray Man where a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets.

He’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head to The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a new documentary series which chronicles a mother’s crusade against the ruthless owner of a porn site.

And from the licensed title category comes the trio of Prophetess, The Ghost and the Tout too and My Village people to keep you reeling with laughter and not forgetting Local titles already streaming on the service – Blood Sisters, Man Of God, Ayinla, Dazzling Mirage and much more.