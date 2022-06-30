…unveil brand ambassador

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A Firm, Lexshield Property Limited has said that property investors in Nigeria are no longer vulnerable due to awareness level while also unveiling Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, as the Brand Ambassador.

Speaking at the official signing of Brand Ambassador and Realtors Incentive Awards in Lagos, Managing Director, Lexshield Properties Ltd, Barr. Adedayo Ajayi, said efforts were intensified to curb fraudulent activities in the sector, adding that the Lagos State government and other stakeholders have mechanisms in place and channeled towards regulating the sector.

He said that Real Estate is the only safe and reliable investment that can thrive in the country and as well condemned fraudulent individuals who take advantage of social media platform to defraud others via social media.

He envisioned the firm to go global in the next five years with the benefits made available to customers in form of incentives for buying properties and prompt delivery in terms of project timeline to customers.

Ajayi said: “Buyers are now well informed; in the past people do not see what they want to buy, they just drop money. But today, before anyone drops money, they want to see what they want to buy.

“The accreditation process from our governing bodies are now stricter, Lagos State has the registration processes and associations that help to regulate the sector. The masses are now more informed, people don’t take gullible decision anymore when they pay and their money is taken away. People now do due diligence by making use of their lawyers, they check title of the agreement, they go as far as Ministry of Land to check how genuine a property could be. There are checks and balances that help check excesses. All these are measures to checkmate developers from doing fraudulent activities and we are never part of it.