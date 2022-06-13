Base World is one of Nigeria’s foremost media and entertainment outfit birthed by the brilliant mind of its founder, Princess Omotoyosi. She is a seasoned media specialist who has vast experience of managing popular and budding artistes.

“One of the primary aims of Base World is identifying and understanding our target audience.” She says as she reckons to be a skilled entertainment professional who is known for setting up top notch events and a proven track record of building favorable relations between her clients and their target audience through effective media campaigns and brand management.

Speaking about her journey so far she shares that, “Managerial job has pushed me beyond limit, enabled me to multi task and work around the clock. Every artiste I have worked with are exceptional in their own way and have given me the opportunity to prove my work ethics. For artistes I would always advice that patience and persistent attitude towards their craft makes one a good artiste in my books.”

Princess Base and her team have a couple of concerts lined up in Nigeria, Tours in Europe and unveiling of new talents on the block lined up for the rest of this year. And when she isn’t working on delivering cutting edge PR solutions, she spends her time as a social worker and an accountant. She is a multi-talented individual who enjoys the creative side of life. Borne out of her creativity, she has her own clothing line – Base Wearz, a trend setter in the fashion industry. Princess is a multiple degree holder, a Chartered Accountant and has a masters in Integrated Arts.