By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Kelechi Njemanze has emerged as the Imo East Senatorial candidate of the Action Peoples Party, APP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Declaring Njemanze winner in the primaries held last Tuesday in Owerri, the head of the National Electoral Committee, Chilaka Ikenna, said he (Njemanze) emerged through consensus.

According to the electoral committee, “The Party opted for Consensus in almost all elective positions which include the Imo East Senatorial Zone where the entire Imo East delegates voted through voice confirmation and raising of hands in affirmation for Mr Njemanze Kelechi Christian for Imo East Senatorial seat unopposed.”

While welcoming the national officers, the Imo state chairman of the APP, Ernest Ezirim, said: “APP is a very fast-growing political party in Imo State and has committed members, structures and faithful followers in Imo State. APP is a great party with a very acceptable and all-encompassing manifesto.

Adding that; “The logo of APP is a big Elephant which means that the party is ever ready to politically subdue all oppositions on its path to victory in the 2023 General Election in Imo State and Nigeria at large.”