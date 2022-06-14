Presidential running mate: Buhari APC govs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State led his colleagues to the meeting which was held at a time the party was holding high-level consultations on the choice of running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, governors Babagana Zulum, Borno, Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna, Mohammed Badaru, Jigawa, Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa, Simon Lalong, Plateau, Yahaya Bello, Kogi, Dave Unahi, Ebonyi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.