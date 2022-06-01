By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, continued its poor performance yesterday with power generation dipping to 1,936.90 Mega Watts from 3,647MW recorded two days ago.

Checks by Vanguard on grid generation data showed that as at 4pm, 16 generation plants were on the national grid with Delta (gas) highest at 332MW. The nation’s biggest generating plant, Egbin Power, was completely off the grid.

Other plants on the grid were Alaoji NIPP (107.10MW), Geregu (200MW), Geregu NIPP (90MW), Ibom Power (25.40MW), Ihovbor NIPP (80.50MW), Jebba Hydro (172MW), Kainji Hydro (113MW), Odukpani NIPP (207.90MW), Omoku (50MW), Omotosho (94.90MW), Para Energy (44.20MW).

Also on the grid were Rivers IPP (160MW), Sapele (53MW), Sapele NIPP (94.90MW), and Shiroro Hydro (122MW).

Despite the poor performance by the operator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, issued a notice of minor review of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO).

The notice came two weeks after the Commission unveiled the new rates for electricity tariff which took effect on February 1, 2022.



NERC in the notice signed by its Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba posted on its official website explained that the review will not necessarily lead to tariff increase.



It stated: “Pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission adopted the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) Methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for determination of licensees revenue requirements and review of electricity tariffs in Nigeria. The methodology provides for Minor Reviews (every 6 months), Major Reviews (every 5 years) and Extraordinary Reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed significantly from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is required urgently to maintain the viability of the electricity industry.



“We wish to clarify that such reviews do not automatically translate to an increase in tariffs. Indeed where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeds the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-users may be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under MYTO2022″.