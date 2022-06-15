Substandard tyres inside the warehouse.

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to sustain a healthy port environment, the APM Terminals Apapa, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an indigenous firm, FREEE Recycle Limited, to recycle its used tyres.



In December 2021, APM Terminals carried out a successful trial by using pavement blocks produced out of recycled and compressed used tyres for exterior flooring.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, the Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the MoU is in furtherance of the company’s contribution to reducing the harmful effects of industrial wastes on the environment.



He said: “We are reducing environmental footprint in Nigeria, and I am super excited we have FREEE Recycle Limited to partner with. We are recycling the tyres into materials that can be used in other parts of the supply chain.”



The Managing Director of FREEE Recycle Limited, Ifedolapo Runsewe, commended APM Terminals Apapa for taking the lead in reducing solid waste in the country, and said that the MoU will enhance a collaborative effort in recycling tyres into reusable products.



She said: “This MoU will allow both parties to work together towards recycling of tyres, and we are excited that APM Terminals decided to take the forefront of this. We will be working with them for the next five years to ensure that all tyres generated within the facility are recycled into reusable products and re-used. We hope that more organisations will come onboard.”