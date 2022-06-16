By Mary Obaebor

THE Police Training School in Ikeja, Lagos has decorated six doctorate degree holders in various fields as Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) under its Supernumerary Unit. Among those decorated was Dr Elvis Otobo, the Head of the Media Unit of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos. Others were Drs Peter Akhideno, Kehinde Odunsi, Glory Udaya Raphael, Adaramewa Olusuyi and Goodluck Enimakpokpo. They were decorated along with 170 others of various ranks at a ceremony held at the PTS Grounds in Ikeja.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commandant of the PTS, DCP Musa Yusuf Garba, said the people should see their decorations as a call to service and greater responsibilities.

Garba charged them not to do anything that is against the Police Act, because although they are not regular police officers, they are subject to the provisions of the Act. The Headmaster of the school, SP Momoh Kabiru, explained that spy police officers also help to gather intelligence, do escort duties among others. He added that they are not allowed to prosecute offenders or run detention centers. The G1 of the set, Samuel Ajiboyede, thanked the Police authorities for the training they received.

He pledged that they would make judicious use of the knowledge imparted on them in the course of their training.