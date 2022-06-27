.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command, on Monday, said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a man by some suspected cattle rearers in Age-Mowo area of Badagry.

However, the Command said the victim was neither a bus conductor nor driver.

Also, it said only a cow was killed by the bus.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson of the Command who disclosed this in his tweets said that the victim was mistaken as the conductor of an LT Volkswagen bus which ran into a herd of cattle and killed a cow at about 6.30am on Monday.

Giving the details of the incident, the Spokesperson said, “A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry, killing one of the cows.

“The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor, resulting in his death.

“Angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

“The DPO, Morogbo Division, assisted by soldiers from 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry, successfully cleared the obstruction.

“Normalcy has since returned to the area. It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station.

“He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone reach the station.

“Meanwhile, the two herders have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

“Updates will be provided subsequently. ” Said the Spokesperson.

It was gathered that the bus driver and conductor were the only occupants of the bus when the unfortunate occured.

They were said to be rushing to Age-Mowo to scout for passengers when the cows strayed into the bus.