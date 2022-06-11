By Biodun Busari

Officials of the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) have arrested and set to deport two “rowdy and overstaying” Nigerians, James Ifeanyi Ezenwali and Nneji Victor Otamba residing in General Trias, a city in the country’s province of Cavite.

The duo were arrested on Wednesday following complaints from their neighbours in Barangay Navarro that they are violent and abusive.

Nigeria Abroad reveals that 52-year-old Ezenwali and 54-year-old Otamba always criticised for no apparent reason according to complaints of their neighbours.

BI Intelligence chief, Fortunato Manahan Jr said the Nigerians have overstayed in Philippines and even refused to present their passports when apprehended.

Jaime Morente, BI Commissioner, further stated that, “Nigerians were considered a threat to society and should be expelled immediately out of the country.”

The two remain in the custody of the BI in Bicutan, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.