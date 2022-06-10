Peter Oboh congratulates Tinubu

Ex-Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for emerging the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate “after such great controversies and obstacles stacked up against him.”

According to ex-pugilist turned cleric, many felt Tinubu was not meant for the office others that he was not a saint.

However, said Oboh, who is also ex-British Boxing champion, “The truth is in Nigerian politics, there is no saint.

“But among the non-saint Mr. Tinubu is one of the nicest in keeping with agreement and giving out help and money to the needy. Those are qualities we cannot ignore.”

On the chances of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Oboh, who is the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, said the country’s number two man should have retained the clerical title with which he entered office.

His words: “When it comes to Mr. Osinbajo, he is very sound intellectually. But I think he was out of luck.

“Mr. Vice President entered the office as a Pastor. He should have retained the ‘pastor’ among his title and not just ‘professor’.

“I think the prayers of the saints missed him because of the deleting of the name that got him there in the first place.

“It is a reflection of the saying that a tree cannot make a forest.”