It’s just warm up time as the picture here shows. But there are already 12,000 Peruvians at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, cheering and making about 2000 Aussies in the stadium look small.

In 30 minutes time the two countries will be slugging it out for a final place at the World Cup finals in November. Peruvians are here with their trumpets and drums.

Qatar is already in World Cup mood. The atmosphere here is electric. The stadium’s cooling technology is on and it is cold. But the fans are singing and dancing to keep warm. It’s simply Amazing. “South Americans are here. This is their culture”, Duro Ikhazuagbo of Thisday said.

If they could be large and noisy one wonders what they would when they qualify and return here in November. Their government declared public holiday today for people who could not make it down here in Qatar to watch on television. Some countries have rich football culture. Peru are telling us here they are one