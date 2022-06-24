By Cynthia Alo

Total Pension Fund assets of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, increased by 0.71 percent Month-on-Month, MoM, to N14.2 trillion in May 2022 from N14.1 trillion recorded in April 2022.



According to the monthly report released recently by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), total Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registration increased by 0.3 per cent to N9.67 million from N9.64 million recorded in April.



A breakdown of the figures shows that investment in federal government securities rose by 2.3 per cent to N8.8 trillion from N8.6trillion, while investments in federal government bonds grew by 3.7 per cent to N8.5 trillion from N8.2 trillion.



Similarly, investments in agency bonds rose by 1.48 per cent to N13.7 billion from N13.5billion, while investments in Sukuk bonds grew by 2.3 per cent to N88 billion from N86.1 billion.



However, investments in green bonds declined massively by 9.2 per cent to N11.7 billion from N12.9 billion, just as investments in Treasury Bills also declined by 11.7 per cent to N132.3 billion from N149.8 billion.