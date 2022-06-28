By Esther Onyegbula

Fine art genius and creative philosopher, Ehosa Omoruyi, recently held his first major solo art exhibition titled “Painterly” in Lagos.

Showcasing over 30 of his works, Ehosa (aka Tobi the photographer) says his art is modernised renaissance style, the fusion of art and photography, expressed in emotions.

Beginning his journey into fine art photography five years ago, Ehosa a mechanical engineering graduate from the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, in Delta state, captions most of his works in German language.

Driven by his passion for photography, he has honed his craft beautifully as some of his works are being exhibited in the United States.

His words: “In 2020 my works began to get recognition on social media, my followers grew as they recognised my work and I got feedback on my work.

“Over the years I have participated in different exhibitions within and outside the country. At the moment my work is being exhibited in the United States.”

According to him, if the government created galleries as they have in Italy or Germany it even creates jobs for lot of your creatives.

In an art gallery where artists bring and display their works, art collectors can access these works. The government could take like 10% from each artwork sale. It will motivate aspiring artists and breed more talents.

Some of the works on display, titled “Liebe Technikfrauen”, “Ant-man”, “Wild” and “Goddess”, were expressions of emotions through fine art photography.

The artwork titled Liebe Technikfrauen tells the story of a tech woman. It encourages the Tech Woman to bloom despite social constraints and stereotypical constructs.

“Don’t try to fit in, don’t sit still, don’t ever try to be less than who you are, and when someone tells you that you are different, smile, hold your head up high, and be proud.

“There is no more powerful pillar of stability than a strong, independent, and educated woman,” he said.

Ant-Man tells the story of the man born and given the world on his shoulders without asking if he is strong enough to carry it.

He explained: “I am called Man every day just like the ant. I am burdened with carrying these weights even when I’m held back by the harsh weather of society, I can’t complain maybe I am Ant-Man.”

Vanguard News