Dayo Johnson Akure

A traditional ruler in Owo, Ondo state, the Olijebu of Ijebu-Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo Ojomo has slammed the federal government for failing to stem the tide of ongoing terror attcks across the country.

Ojomo said this while receiving members of the Krown Club Owo, at his palace.

According to him government’s attitude to the issue had been one of confusion.

Reacting to the June 5 deadly attack by gunmen on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the monarch said that “government does not value people’s security, as seen by gunmen’s audacity in committing mindless attacks on helpless citizens.

“We have less than 300 policemen to police activities here in Owo. The security of our people does not mean anything to the present administration. They are just waiting for the administration to end without any solution insight.

“They are not giving enough encouragement to those at the state level to do what they should be doing.

“When criminals succeed with the first attack without apprehending them, the next attack will be bigger. So we have to find ways that it will not repeat itself again.

“If it is not for the initiative of our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, situation in this place could have been worse than this. But it seems this is a direct attack to intimidate us

While emphasising that the attack which was meant to test the resolve of the people had failed, the monarch said that government should do more for the people instead of paying condolence visit.

Earlier, the members of Krown Club, led by Yanju Alabi had visited the church where they donated N500,000 to the victims of the attack.

During the visit, the members which included, Ademola Oshodi, Adesina Kareem, Owolabi Daramola and Olurotimi Asolo called on all Owo sons and daughters to rally round the authorities to provide effective security in Owo and its environs.

They also seek support of everyone to provide succor to the affected families and St. Francis Catholic Church especially to ameliorate the great losses they have suffered.

“We also commend the Southwest governors for the actions they have outlined to make the region more secured. It is important at this juncture for the Federal Government to reconsider its opposition to State Police.

“The State Government must also reinforce, reinvigorate and enlarge Amotekun for it to be able to provide adequate security cover for not only Owo but Ondo State as a whole.”

While expressing gratitude to the club for their support to the victims and church, the Catholic Bishop of Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, revealed that some decisions will be taken, adding that so many issues will be tackled head-long over the incident.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye commended the club for its efforts and said that “we are already taken steps to ensure that such won’t repeat itself in the town.”