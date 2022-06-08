By Gabriel Olawale

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has expressed his anger and frustration over killings of worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

Presiding Bishop of Winners’ Chapel International who spoke during a sermon on Wednesday at the church’s headquarters, Ota in Ogun State, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

Oyedepo declared instant judgment on the killers, saying they will perish with their sponsors.

He said, “The devil is very scared of the church because that is where God empowers his people to rule in the midst of the enemies. That is why those vagabonds were out there in Ondo State to kill.

“I can tell you this, if they escape death, God has not sent me. Their generation will smell, and the people who sent them will smell. They shall be forgotten. The back of their camel is already broken.

“Everybody living is created by God. All the gang-up from hell against the well-being of this nation has come under a curse. Curse be to all those causing attacks in this country.”

Condemning the government, he said, “Do you know that there is no response yet? My God, 50 people slaughtered? My God! This government is evil from head to toe. I knew it, I shouted it, this government is evil.”