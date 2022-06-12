.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, has assured all political parties and their candidates, participating in the July 16 governorship poll in the state that the Commission will ensure a fair playing ground for all.

Professor Raji disclosed this at the opening session of two-day capacity building for Civil Society Organisations/Non-Governmental Organisations, and People With Disabilities in Osogbo at the weekend.

While assuring stakeholders that votes would count during the election, the REC added that the Commission had engaged various stakeholders, including royal fathers as part of measures to ensure a free and fair poll.

He said, “I want to reassure you that INEC will ensure that votes count during the forthcoming governorship election as a level-playing ground would be provided for all candidates and political parties contesting this election.

“We are getting maximum cooperation from the security agencies in the state under the umbrella of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security. We have also formed a strategic alliance and partnership with CSOs found credible to interface and engage with, with a view to generating new ideas and ideal ways to carry out her activities.

This workshop is put together by the Commission to acquaint the CSOs, NGOs, and PWDs with the best ways of conducting effective voters’ education and public mobilisation, especially at the grassroots”.

He, however, charged the participants to assist the Commission to conduct voter education in every part of the state for the peaceful conduct of the governorship poll.