By Fortune Eromosele

Trial of late gospel singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, has been adjourned till on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday June 21.

Arriving, the court premises as at press time, this correspondent was told by the court registry that the FCT High Court Judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, was absent and would not be sitting today.

Recall that the federal government slammed a 23-count charge against the late gospel singer’s husband, which borders on domestic violence and homicide.

The defendant, whose wife allegedly died as a result of prolonged assault by him, pleaded not guilty to all the allegations that were contained in the charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s death sparked outrage after her family alleged that she suffered marital abuse in the hands of her husband.

Meanwhile, the late Osinachi is expected to be buried in her father’s compound June 25, Abia state.