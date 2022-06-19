Orji Uzor Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Saturday governorship election.

Kalu, in a message issued on Sunday in Abuja, wished Oyebanji a successful tenure in office, while urging him to adopt a participatory leadership style.

While commending the people of Ekiti for voting the candidate of the APC, Kalu urged Oyebanji to consolidate on the achievements of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

According to him, the APC will continue to wax strong.

The former governor of Abia, who described the governor-elect as a seasoned public administrator and astute politician, urged the people of Ekiti to sustain their support for him in taking the state to greater heights.

He said, “the victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the Saturday election is timely and well deserved.

“The Fayemi-led state government has transformed Ekiti in all ramifications and as such, the people of Ekiti compensated the APC for the good works of the current administration in the state.

“The governor-elect having served in various capacities at the state level has the administrative acumen and political dexterity to build on the accomplishments of the current administration.

“The people of Ekiti have reaffirmed their support for the APC with their votes.

“I commend the governorship candidates of other political parties for the political maturity displayed before and after the poll”.

Kalu applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in ensuring a free and fair poll.

Recall that Oyebanji polled a total of 187, 057 to win the election.

Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate 82, 211 to come second.

Others were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Bisi Kolawole, who polled 67,457; Accord (A) scored 166 and African Action Congress (AAC) 409.

All Progressives Grand Alliance,(APGA) 17 while Action Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 141 votes.

Also, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 5,597; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) -290; Labour Party (LP) polled 195 votes; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 529 and National Rescue Movement (NRM) 347.