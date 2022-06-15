.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the overall well-being of the people of the Sunshine State.

Akeredolu, also assured inhabitants of the riverside that they would not be left out in the drive to ensure healthy state.

He said this at a Free Medical outreach for the oil producing areas of the riverine communities in Ilaje council area of the State.

It was coordinated by the Amona Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA), and sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

Represented by his Health Commissioner, Dr. Banji Ajaka, Akeredolu applauded CNL for being magnanimous and caring.

He also expressed delight over the peaceful relationship between the oil giant and the host communities.

“Health is wealth; there is little one can do with an unstable health. This underscores the importance of this program”, he stressed.

He commended the impressive turn out of the people for the program, and made passionately appealed that they should make good use of the mosquito nets donated to the communities at the exercise.

He further urged the women, aged and children, primary targets of the programme, to embrace inoculation, especially for the children, saying, “the importance of this cannot be overemphasized”.

The multi million Naira exercise was carried out in several communities, including Eke Itiola, Ogungbeje, Ilu Abo and Ode Ugbo.

Chairman of the association, Barr. Wole Ogungbeje explained that medical centers are far away from the oil bearing communities, which, he contended, makes access to medical care difficult.

“This necessitates the need to bring the programmes to the people’s door steps”, he said. He commended CNL for sponsoring the initiative, and urged the company to make it a more regular exercise.

Managing Director of Jokunbod Tunyat and Associates, the vendor that implemented the laudable initiative, Mr. Nimbe Tawose, described the exercise as “a health awareness program”.

He reiterated the need for constant medical check up, describing same a priority. He lamented the high blood pressure of some of those attended to.

A community leader, Chief Jackson Ebiwonjumi, commended Chevron Nigeria Limited for the initiative, urging them to do more.

Chief Ebiwonjumi, who is the Baale of Ebiwon Community also called on Ondo state government to provide more medical facilities in the area.