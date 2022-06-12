Tunde Oso

Comrade Onokpite, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who was speaking with journalists in Effurun, expressed disappointment in the commissioner, who he said has not shown any act of professionalism as a journalist, who are usually restrained in their utterances.

According to Onokpite, “At least for once Delta government officials should show some respect for the Office of the Deputy Senate President and as a Deltan he should show interest in how the finances of his state is managed.

“Like other patriotic Deltans, Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege is interested in the progress of the state! So, whenever he asks questions, attacking him will not yield any result.

As a public servant, a government should be ready to answer members of the public’s questions about the state of finances and it ought not to attract such response from state government officials like Charles Aniagwu.

On the 2023 governorship election, Comrade Onokpite said the people of Delta State have resolved to support the APC since the PDP has failed them, “therefore APC will win the governorship poll come 2023 in Delta State.”