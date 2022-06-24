By Biodun Busari

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reiterated that he is an Igbo man, but from the South-South region of Nigeria.

Okowa, while defending his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party that was condemned by Southern leaders.

The governor said this at the Channels TV Politics Today programme on Thursday.

Former Vice President and PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar chose Okowa as his running mate ahead of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

In his reaction on national television, Okowa said there is no doubt that he is an Igbo man.

Okowa said, “In the first instance, I’m Ifeanyi and there’s no doubt that I’m an Igbo man. I’m an Igbo man in Delta State, in South-South geo-political zone. Secondly, there is no doubt that the South-East has a right of agitation and as the South-East has a right of agitation, the North-East has also continued to make claims to the Presidency because from the records available, both the North-East and South-East have not been able to go ahead and produce a President in this country as at today.”