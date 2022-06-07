.

•Those behind killings living a life of double standard —Okorocha

By Anayo Okoli & Chinonso Alozie, ENUGU

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has condemned in strong terms, the Sunday attack at St. Francis Catholic church, Owo, Ondo State which left scores of worshippers dead, describing it as barbaric, savage and cowardly.

Ohanaeze said the attack had exposed the level of insecurity in the country and inability of the Federal Government to tackle

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia said: “The massacre of innocent worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by terrorists has once again exposed the level of insecurity in the country and the inability of the Federal Government to rein in these agents of darkness on Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Prof. George Obiozor condemns, in the strongest terms, this unbridled massacre of innocent worshippers in Ondo State and demands that the security agencies should smoke out these cowardly murderers wherever they may be and bring them to justice.

“The massacre of these worshippers, whose only crime was gathering together to worship God is barbaric, savage, cowardly, unconscionable and indeed the worst sacrilegious dastardly affront on the body of Christ.

“Ohanaeze is worried at the utter disregard for the sanctity of human life that has insidiously become the Nigerian character. More worrisome is the porosity of Nigerian borders that have become a freeway for all categories of persons into the country.

“Ohanaeze recalls that the Owo massacre is coming only one week after the abduction, by suspected herdsmen of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Grace, Dr. Samuel Uche and two other clergymen in Abia State, South East Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates its persistent calls for the restructuring of the security architecture as a practical strategy for checking insecurity in the country. It is regrettable that today Nigerians can no longer walk or travel freely on account of the level of insecurity in the land.

“We hereby urge the Governors of Southern Nigeria to come together and strengthen their local vigilante groups especially the Amotekun and Ebubeagu in order to the ensure safety of our people.

“It is the Ohanaeze position that a vast federation such as Nigeria requires a multi-level security network to compliment the central security apparatus. Security becomes a collective responsibility only if there is a collective security consciousness.

“The philosophy behind Ebubeagu is that every community has volunteers and representation in the local security outfit. The local terrain is better understood and navigated by the indigenous security operators; hence the need to domesticate security for effective services.

“It is believed that the ongoing attacks, banditry, kidnap, gunmen, herdsmen-farmers clashes, etc will sound a wake-up call on our governors to rise to the occasion. There is no gain saying that the failure of any government begins with the inability to secure its citizens and property.

“On behalf of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo condoles with Owo community, the Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of Ondo State over this unprovoked gruesome massacre of innocent worshippers. We also condole with the many families of the deceased and the entire Catholic Church worldwide”.

Also yesterday, the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha described as living a life of double standard, those behind the killings and injuring of over 50 people by gunmen at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in the Ondo State, last Sunday.

Okorocha spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo in Owerri.

Okorocha who is also one of the presidential aspirants of the 2023 All Progressives Congress, APC, said he wondered why the killers destroyed other people’s lives but they want to preserve their own.

According to Okorocha’s statement, “The former Governor of lmo state, and Senator Representing lmo West senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has condemned, in strong terms, the bomb attack, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, that claimed many lives, on Sunday, May 5, 2022. Senator Okorocha described the attack on innocent worshippers, as a deliberate evil and wicked act, against GOD and humanity.

“He said, that evil remains evil; and evil acts, remain evil acts, no matter who carried them out and indeed, who are the victims and should be outrightly condemned by all men and women with abiding con science.

“Okorocha prayed that God would make those carrying out these evil acts have a change of heart and let them know that they are living a life of double standard by destroying the lives of others while working hard to preserve their own lives.

“The Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, extended his sympathies to the Catholic Church and to all the families who lost their loved ones in the unwarranted attack. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN; to the government and people of Ondo State.

“He prayed that this ugly incident would not happen again. Okorocha prayed also that God receives the souls of all those who lost their lives in the wicked attack, in His bosom and give their respective families all they need to overcome the challenges occasioned by this evil attack.”