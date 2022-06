.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In a curious twist of event, one of the presidential aspirants and immediate past Minister of state for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was absent from the convention.

He was called upon at last three times to come and address the delegates, but he was nowhere to be found. There was no official explanation as to his absence.

Only few days ago, he was thought of as a possible choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the plum job.