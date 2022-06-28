By Chancel Sunday

The Bayelsa State President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha (JP), has lauded Gov. Douye Diri for fulfilling his promises to workers in the state.

Ekiegha lauded Diri yesterday during an interaction with newsmen in Yenagoa, the state capital, noting that the governor was making good his promises of increased welfare packages for workers, prompt payment of workers’ monthly salaries and pensioners’ packages.

He said: “we want to thank the miracle governor, Sen. Douye Diri, for fulfilling his promises made to workers, we’re grateful for what he’s doing for both state and local government workers.

“We, the leadership of NULGE actually appealed to the state government in the issue of pensioners and the Diri-led administration promised to holistically look into it in order to treat both state and local government pensioners equally, which decision we have applauded.

“On the Workers Day celebration, the governor pronounced that workers’ welfare would be given utmost attention, he promised that promotion of workers would commence and actually it has commenced already with the assurance of payment of salary arrears.

“We’re indeed grateful to the Diri-led government for prioritizing workers’ welfare and we pray that the administration’s Prosperity Agenda continue to blossom in the state”.