By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the backdrop of the long-running strike embarked by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over how the issue has been managed by the government.

Spokesman of the NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, said Buhari does not care who runs the country.

The forum also frowned at how the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige handled the ASUU strike.

Baba-Ahmed also blasted former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for chasing the presidential ticket of the ruling All progressives Congress in the place of the rail projects.

He said Amaechi failed to ensure the release of train passengers, who were attacked and kidnapped during a train trip along the Kaduna-Abuja route, while focusing on Presidency.

Baba-Ahmed said, “Ngige was going to leave the ASUU strike and students at home to run for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“Rotimi Amaechi left a stalled train service and passengers with kidnappers to ask us to make him President of Nigeria. President Buhari does not care who runs a country in a mess,” he added.

Recall that ASUU has been on strike since February 2022.