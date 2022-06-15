Welcomes former Aregbesola’s Commissioner, supporters into party

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the amended electoral law has made it impossible for anybody to steal his votes in the coming July 16 poll in the state.

Adeleke spoke after receiving the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the state, Mr Kolapo Alimi and his supporters into the PDP at the state party secretariat in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said the electoral act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has made rigging of election impossible, hence, assured the masses of his victory in the forthcoming election, adding that unlike in 2018, the poll in July will be a straight victory for the party.

“Well I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the amended electoral act into law, the act has already made rigging almost impossible. So I am assuring the electorates in Osun to remain calm that their votes will count.

“The masses are more wise, they are ready to defend their votes so I don’t believe it going to be possible for anyone steal our votes again like in 2018. No one can impose his will on the electorates, the people have to decide who they want and I believe it is me, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke”, he said.

Alimi, who disclosed that about a 1000 supporters across ten local government areas in the state, said their decision was informed because of the state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola marginalised them after working for his victory in 2018.

He said, “We are in PDP to work for the victory of Ademola Adeleke. The present Governor has embarked on divisive policies after his inauguration against those believed to be loyalists of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and we have cried to various people without any solution in sight. Since we can no longer bear the brunt, we decided to move to the PDP and we shall work for his downfall in the coming poll”.

Speaking on whether he has the blessings of Aregbesola to defect to the opposition, Alimi said, “Aregbesola is member of APC, definitely he cannot be in support of our defection. But we have been anihilated enough due to our loyalty to the Minister of Interior and since we cannot bear it again, we have to leave the APC”.