YORUBA Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has insisted that there is no going back on his demand for the actualisation of a separate country for the Yoruba in Nigeria.

Igboho spoke in a video released on Sunday, to celebrate the birthday of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, in Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao.

Speaking in the video, Igboho urged the Olugbon to discuss with other traditional leaders in the South-West to stop conferring traditional titles on unqualified persons.

The Yoruba agitator said: “I salute my father, Olugbon, on his birthday celebration today in Oyo State. Kabiyesi, you will live many years on earth in health and peace,” he said in Yoruba.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise you, sir, though I’m not worthy of advising you. I want to use this opportunity to explain that I wouldn’t want you to toe the path of other monarchs who are giving Yorubaland chieftaincy titles to unqualified persons.

“Our people are being killed across the country while they are giving chieftaincy titles to unqualified persons and it is not supposed to be so. Unqualified persons are been crowned with traditional titles.

“Kabiyesi, you will live longer. Please advise these kings that what they have done is not good because when Yoruba people get angry, things will be difficult. Please, use the occasion of your birthday to tell those traditional rulers to stop, it is very bad.”

On Saturday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his wife, Hafsat, were decorated as the Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland, in Ibadan.

The development stirred mixed reactions as some people faulted the decision of the Olubadan.

Reacting to reports that he has abandoned the agitation for the Yoruba nation, Igboho dismissed the reports, while urging South-West monarchs to support the Yoruba nation movement.

He said: “I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamouring for Yoruba nation that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour. We want Yoruba Nation; we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”