By Nnamdi Ojiego &James Ogunnaike

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos has debunked reports that the Igbo were under attack in the state.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, LP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state following alleged attacks on some residents of the state from the South-East who were attempting to register for their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, by people believed to be political thugs.

Recall that there was an uproar on Thursday over reports of hoodlums attacking Igbo traders who shut their shops to register for PVC.

Viral videos showed that while the registration exercise was ongoing, thugs armed with machetes, sticks and clubs stormed the venue and disrupt the process and also made moves to cart away INEC machines but were overpowered by the traders.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Solomon Aguene, described the reports as untrue.

He asserted that contrary to the claims on social media, the Igbo have no threat to their peace in Lagos.

According to him, “there is nothing like that. What appeared to have caused the rumour is the problem arising from the collection of voter’s cards.”Aguene appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu to intervene in the matter so that the Igbo in Ojo, Ikotun and other suburbs in Lagos could get their cards without stress at INEC registration centres.

Electoral Terrorism

Meanwhile, LP, through its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, wondered why the Igbo who were mainly business owners at the popular Alaba market could become targets of ‘’electoral terrorism.’’

Arabambi said the alleged attack on the Igbo in Lagos, the homestead of APC presidential candidate, did not reflect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intent to unite Nigerians.

The LP spokesperson maintained that the brutal attack laid further credence to the APC’s government’s commitment to divide Nigeria on a tribal basis.

He called on the security agencies to immediately intervene to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the Igbo densely domiciled areas of the state.