The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has won the 2022 African Public Relations Awards Certificate of Excellence in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The annual recognition for Superior Achievements in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE), with a focus on engagement, credibility, and relationship building, was hosted by Provoke Media and the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

APRA President, Yomi Badejo-Okunsaya congratulated the winners for making the continent proud by demonstrating the highest levels of creativity, integrity, and effectiveness.

Chairman of the Award Jury and Provoke Media founder, Paul Holmes acknowledged that quality PR campaigns are coming from Africa.

Receiving the certificate, NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar commended the organizers for finding the agency worthy of the award.

Supported by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, NITDA clinched the Certificate of Excellence in the Public Affairs/Government Relations category for its campaign on ‘Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria’, with a book of the same title authored by Inyene Ibanga.

The advocacy examined the roles of regulatory bodies in promoting the use of Information Technology (IT) in all spheres and explored ways Nigeria can use the deployment of technology tools to provide solutions to economic challenges.

The NITDA campaign, in partnership with Abuja-based Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), PRNigeria and Economic Confidential publishers, earned the approval of the 14-member jury comprising globally acclaimed African Communications and PR experts.

Recently, the agency was conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for high work rate and excellent service delivery, the only government unit that received the National Productivity Award in the last seven years.

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, renamed the Ministry of Communications to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, expanding its mandate of digitalizing the economy in line with the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP), one of the key agenda of the administration.

The Minister, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami championed the initiative for awareness of digital economy through the promotion of ICT, innovation, and tools that improve business processes as well as efficiency in products and services across all sectors.

The campaign, which already enhanced positive perspectives on Digital Innovation, Digital Economy and encouraged the participation of investors and startups, has hugely boosted Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“ICT contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, which stood at 13.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, recorded an unprecedented 17.98 per cent in September 2021. It is the highest contribution to Nigeria’s GDP”, Pantami said.