By Juliet Umeh

The registry for .ng Internet Domain Names and maintainers of the database of names registered in the .ng country code Top Level Domain, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NiRA, has honoured private and public institutions, as well as individuals, promoting the brand.

The 2022 award which is in the fifth edition recognised National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for being the Most Innovative Service Provider Online.

It also recognised Fidelity Bank Plc as the Best Banking or Insurance Website/Portal among other 20 organisations and state and individuals in an event held in Lagos.

Other winners in the various categories include: .NG Company of the Year, GigaLayer Web Hosting & Domains; Best Local Hosting Company, Smart Web Nigeria Limited; Best Technology Hub Website/Portal, CoLab; Best AgriTech Company of the year, Groupfarma; Best e-Payment Website/Portal, ALAT by Wema Bank; Digital Innovation State Government, Akwa Ibom State; Best Tertiary Institution Website/Portal, Covenant University; Digital Innovation in Federal Government, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office ; Best e-Commerce Website, Jumia Nigeria; Best Print Media Website/Portal, Guardian Nigeria; Best Primary/Secondary Website/Portal, Dr. William Kupiec Girls Academy; Best Online Media Website, BusinessDay; Startup Company of the Year, Mydot.NG Web Hosting Company; Best Electronic Media Website (Television), Benue TV; .NG Fintech Company of the Year, ALAT by Wema Bank; Best Electronic Media Website (Radio), Planet101.1FM among others.

President of NiRA, Mr Muhammed Rudman, said the Association celebrated the awardees for upholding the .NG brand.

He said: “.ng Awards celebrate the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives. The awards promote Nigerian businesses, individuals, charities, and public and private sector organisations which help to make the Internet a more secure, open, accessible, and rewarding experience for all by using .ng domains for their online presence.