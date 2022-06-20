Nigerians react as clerics pray at Bobrisky’s housewarming

Nigerians have condemned some Muslim clerics (Alfas) praying for cross-dresser and lifestyle influencer, Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky at the dedication of his new mansion.

Recall that Bobrisky unveiled his house located at Pinnock Estate in the Lekki area of Lagos State reportedly valued at N400 million.

In a video making rounds on social media, Bobrisky was seen sitting on a chair while the Muslim clerics prayed for him.

Reacting to this, A tweep, Nikkylawve said “what money can do una de pray for senior man because of money religion is fucked these days

@ola_bode20, said, “How will those Alfas address Bobrisky? Hajia Idris or Alhaji wa Idris? Because they will have to mention a name.”

@okinbakare tweeted, “All this useless Alfa make them see good ones finish, hunger no make them talk truth, can they ask if Bobrisky is she or he so they can know how to talk or pray for her/him?

“So these set of Alfas were invited for Bobrisky’s house warming. So the Alfa will be like Alhaja wa Bobrisky Iya wa daada. Abi wetin now. I no understand again ooo. All because of money. Lemme sha mind my business,” @fattylincornn tweeted.

@nafiumohammed said, “So all these Alfas went to pray at Bobrisky’s house warming party for Real? Alfa isonu, I hail thee. Alfas on the floor and senior man on the chair. This ones na ikpanni Alfas them be.”

“Clerics praying for Bobrisky on house warming. In this country just make money, then all cases are automatically settled,” @leymiispito said.

“Alfa rallied around Bobrisky, praying for her. They don’t know he is a boy turned girl? Double standard everywhere,” @unclefemi_ fumed.

Another tweep, @tee_classiquem1, pointed out, “Religion leaders are forfeiting the words of God for the sake of money. How can Alfas and Chief Imam that a whole community is looking up to attend Bobrisky house warming party? Is this not like endorsing cross-dressing under Islam? This is so embarrassing to watch.”